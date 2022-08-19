It wasn’t Rachel Argenbright’s first rodeo, but it was the 9-year-old’s first time riding at the Rockingham County Fair.
After being whipped around by the bull in the fairgrounds’ grandstand arena on Thursday night, Argenbright, of Amherst, was all smiles upon exiting the rink to a crowd full of cheers. Prayer, she said, was the key to a good ride.
The rodeo was the highlight of the Rockingham County Fair’s fourth day. The host, Gordonsville-based BLM Bull and Rodeo Co., operates several rodeos statewide, but its founders said the Rockingham County rodeo can’t compare to events at other fairgrounds.
“Of all of them to do, this is my favorite fair by far,” said co-founder Matt Lamb. “The fans are great, the people are great.”
Once country music artist Dustin Lynch’s concert wrapped up at the grandstand on Wednesday night, Lamb said him and Wes Begoon, his counterpart, worked from midnight to 5 a.m. to set the stage for Thursday’s rodeo.
“It’s a lot of prep work,” Lamb said, noting that once the event is complete, the crew will leave Rockingham and host the rodeo at the Fluvanna County Fair on Saturday.
Lamb said there’s a myth that the animals in the rodeo have a rough life and are misused, and that the bulls are mistreated. Rather, “you can’t make bulls do stuff they don’t want to do,” he said.
Traditionally, the Rockingham County Fair rodeo attracts about 2,500 to 3,000 people, Lamb said.
“It’s a fun venue,” he said. “I’ve never not had an enjoyable time here.”
Joseph Snelling, 19, of Caroline County, has been bull riding for more than seven years. Looking at the bulls, Snelling said rodeo is the only sport where an animal decides how the ride is going to go.
“There’s no wimping it up,” he said. “[Rodeo] gets the blood going.”
It was the first time watching a rodeo for Ashley Siegfried and her daughter, Presley, of Broadway. After watching the fair’s demolition derby last year, Ashley said they wanted to try the rodeo this year.
Presley, 5, said she was most excited for the rides.
“She loves coming to these things,” Ashley said.
It was also Weyers Cave resident Abby Michael’s first time watching the rodeo at the Rockingham County Fair. She recalled her grandmother would watch rodeos on TV.
“I just like seeing the guys trying to ride the bulls,” Michael said.
Previously attending Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyo., Thursday night was Josh Unger’s first time viewing the Rockingham County Fair rodeo.
“I like rodeos,” Unger, of Edinburg, said. “I like watching them ride the bulls and seeing how long they can last.”
