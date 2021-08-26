Blowin' Smoke

Tommy Eppard, of Stanardsville, makes a pull during the Interstate Truck and Tractor Pull Saturday evening at the Rockingham County Fair.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

DEMO DERBY

6-CYLINDER WIRE

1ST – Justin Shore, Elkton

2ND – Wayne Dovel, Shenandoah

3RD – Fulks Run

6-CYLINDER WELD

1ST – Brandon Kibler, Woodstock

2ND – Shawn Kibler, Woodstock

3RD – Tanner Cloude, Stanley

4 CYLINDER COMPACT WELD

1ST – Jesse Clark, Edinburg

2ND – Robel Mahoney, Luray

3RD – Ronnie Hinkle, Woodstock

4 CYLINDER WIRE

1ST – Seth Smith, Shenandoah

2ND – Kullen Wade, Crimora

3rd - Kelsy Redifer, Mt. Sidney

FULLSIZE WELD

1ST – Wild Bill Orndorff, Woodstock

2ND – Bryan Smith, Glen Allen

3RD – Jason Morrison, Dayton

FULLSIZE WIRE

1ST – Antonia Corral, Broadway

2ND – Gary Breeden, Grottoes

3RD – David Whitmire, Timberville

FARM & TWEAKED FARM TRACTOR PULL

FARM 12K – Brian Comer, 329.93

FARM 15K – Brian Comer, 278.3

12K ALTERED OUTLAW – Dwight Swope, 296.94

TWEAKED 15K – Cory Houchens, 265.02

FARM 10K – Eric Stephens, 312.4

TWEAKED 8K – Jeff Herring, 294.85

TWEAKED 10K – Aaron Painter, 271.98

TWEAKED 12K – Cory Houchens, 267.84

6500 TOY TURBO – John Seward, 289.69

FARM 8K – Scotty Shenk, 295.76

HORSE PULL

FIRST PLACE WINNERS (UNKNOWN CLASSES) – Odell Coley and William Woodall

INTERSTATE TRACTOR PULL

7700 LLT – Ricky Taverner, Berryville, 335.5

4500 4X4 – Denny Stoner, Chambersburg, PA , 313.61

6200 4X4 – Jason Magaha, Charlestown, WV, 326.11

7800 MODS – Nelson Egolf, Chambersburg, PA, 328.18

10000 PRO FARM – Ivan Hissong, Greencastle, PA, 342.46

11000 HOT FARM – Eric Evers, Churchville, 326.35

8500 MOD TURBO – Gary Cubbage, Stanley, 307.83

11000 HOT FARM – Jason Forrester, Chambersburg, PA, 326.8

ATTENDANCE:

SUNDAY – 1,317

MONDAY – 6,009

TUESDAY – 7,684

WEDNESDAY – 10,011

THURSDAY – 7,737

FRIDAY – 13,520

SATURDAY – 15,002

TOTAL - 61,280

