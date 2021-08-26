DEMO DERBY
6-CYLINDER WIRE
1ST – Justin Shore, Elkton
2ND – Wayne Dovel, Shenandoah
3RD – Fulks Run
6-CYLINDER WELD
1ST – Brandon Kibler, Woodstock
2ND – Shawn Kibler, Woodstock
3RD – Tanner Cloude, Stanley
4 CYLINDER COMPACT WELD
1ST – Jesse Clark, Edinburg
2ND – Robel Mahoney, Luray
3RD – Ronnie Hinkle, Woodstock
4 CYLINDER WIRE
1ST – Seth Smith, Shenandoah
2ND – Kullen Wade, Crimora
3rd - Kelsy Redifer, Mt. Sidney
FULLSIZE WELD
1ST – Wild Bill Orndorff, Woodstock
2ND – Bryan Smith, Glen Allen
3RD – Jason Morrison, Dayton
FULLSIZE WIRE
1ST – Antonia Corral, Broadway
2ND – Gary Breeden, Grottoes
3RD – David Whitmire, Timberville
FARM & TWEAKED FARM TRACTOR PULL
FARM 12K – Brian Comer, 329.93
FARM 15K – Brian Comer, 278.3
12K ALTERED OUTLAW – Dwight Swope, 296.94
TWEAKED 15K – Cory Houchens, 265.02
FARM 10K – Eric Stephens, 312.4
TWEAKED 8K – Jeff Herring, 294.85
TWEAKED 10K – Aaron Painter, 271.98
TWEAKED 12K – Cory Houchens, 267.84
6500 TOY TURBO – John Seward, 289.69
FARM 8K – Scotty Shenk, 295.76
HORSE PULL
FIRST PLACE WINNERS (UNKNOWN CLASSES) – Odell Coley and William Woodall
INTERSTATE TRACTOR PULL
7700 LLT – Ricky Taverner, Berryville, 335.5
4500 4X4 – Denny Stoner, Chambersburg, PA , 313.61
6200 4X4 – Jason Magaha, Charlestown, WV, 326.11
7800 MODS – Nelson Egolf, Chambersburg, PA, 328.18
10000 PRO FARM – Ivan Hissong, Greencastle, PA, 342.46
11000 HOT FARM – Eric Evers, Churchville, 326.35
8500 MOD TURBO – Gary Cubbage, Stanley, 307.83
11000 HOT FARM – Jason Forrester, Chambersburg, PA, 326.8
ATTENDANCE:
SUNDAY – 1,317
MONDAY – 6,009
TUESDAY – 7,684
WEDNESDAY – 10,011
THURSDAY – 7,737
FRIDAY – 13,520
SATURDAY – 15,002
TOTAL - 61,280
