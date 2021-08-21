Grace Fravel knew when she stepped foot inside the show ring at the Rockingham County Fair on Monday there wouldn’t be another chance to compete.
Fravel, 18, of Broadway, reached her final year of competing in the market animal shows at the fair, having officially aged out of future competition along with her twin brother, Peyton Fravel.
With one last chance to show her steer and two hogs, the emotions Grace Fravel experienced throughout the week were constantly changing — going from overwhelming to gratefulness.
What Fravel didn’t know as she entered her ninth year competing was her market animal show career would end with a purple banner hanging over her pen in the steer barn with the words “supreme grand champion” in gold letters.
“It feels rewarding,” she said after watching her steer get sold Friday. “I’ve worked so hard for this.”
When a Friday is reached at the Rockingham County Fair, it’s a mixed bag of emotions for the hundreds of 4-H and FFA students who, after months of training their animals, watch are they are sold to the highest bidder.
More than 570 animals changed hands Friday, the majority being goats.
For many kids, the Friday livestock sale meant being able to see if the months of hard work paid off. For Fravel, it was watching a chapter close.
“It’s a little overwhelming, but at the same time I’m really thankful,” she said. “I’ve been able to meet a ton of people and had a lot of great experiences. I’m thankful for all the support over the years.”
In the next few days, Fravel will gear up for a new journey as she attends Eastern Mennonite University to study business and economics. Fravel will also play softball for the university.
As she cleaned up her steer pen Friday, Fravel said she leaves the fair knowing she learned leadership and communication skills as a 4-H and FFA student.
“It’s a little bit sad, honestly, but I know the experiences I’ve had and the memories I’ve made will stay with me forever,” she said. “I know I’ll be here for the years to come.”
Fravel wasn’t the only 4-H and FFA student showing steers one final time this year. Branson Custer walked away with the titles Supreme Bred and Owned Grand Champion and Supreme Bred and Owned Reserve Champion.
Custer, 17, of Fulks Run, competed this year with two steers he cared for since birth, as well as a lamb.
As he watched his animals get sold Friday, Custer said it was a bittersweet moment, but one he knew was coming.
“I’ve been doing this for so long it hasn’t hit me yet,” he said. “I’m glad it’s over, but I will miss it sooner or later.”
For nearly 10 years, Custer competed in the animal market show at the fair as an FFA student. Custer said what has kept him returning every year is the enjoyment he experiences when showing his animals.
“It’s putting in all the work and being able to show it off,” he said. “It’s something I’m proud of.”
Although Custer won’t be able to compete in the animal market show again, he will still be able to enjoy raising animals at his family’s farm in Broadway, he said.
Heidi Messerley, 18, of Linville, also said her final goodbyes as she heads to Virginia Tech next week to study animal culture science.
Messerley said after competing in the market animal show for nine years, it will be difficult moving on to something else, but is excited for her future.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “I’ve worked harder this year more than any year before knowing it was my last.”
Messerley departed this year’s fair with a title she has been working to receive for nine years — showmanship.
Messerley said she is excited to go further into the agriculture industry as she completes her undergrad studies at Virginia Tech.
