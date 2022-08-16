Sharon Sandlofer wasn’t raised by wolves.
She was raised alongside elephants in her parents’ small New York state touring circus.
Growing up around all sorts of wild animals, Sandlofer said she’s worked with mustangs, bears, big cats and primates, learning to work carefully with each one and appreciate their unique personalities.
“I don’t have a favorite animal,” Sandlofer said. “I love them all.”
Sandlofer now tours with show called Wolves of the World, one of the acts for this year’s Rockingham County Fair, which kicked off Monday at the fairgrounds south of Harrisonburg off U.S. 11. Wolves of the World has shows near the poultry barn today through Saturday at 4:45 and 8:30 p.m., with additional shows Thursday at noon and Saturday at 2:45 p.m.
“This is not my first rodeo,” Sandlofer said. “I’m very blessed I’ve been able to grow up and live the life I’ve lived.”
During the shows, Sandlofer works with members of her pack of 12 rescued wolves interacting with obstacles in a fenced arena.
“I’m part of the pack. I’m not the alpha,” Sandlofer said. “I can’t boss them around. I can’t tell them where to go. Anything they do is treat motivated.”
Sandlofer said she feeds her pack around 50 pounds of meat each day and motivates them to interact with toys and obstacles in the ring with treats.
“It’s natural behaviors. You don’t train wolves. They’re not like a dog,” Sandlofer said. “It’s kind of them doing what they feel like doing today.”
Based at Trinity Heritage Ranch in Lynchburg, S.C., Sandlofer also runs the Wolf Pack Project, an organization that advocates for wolves by educating people about their role in the environment.
Sandlofer’s rescued wolves came from illegal breeding operations or situations where an adult female wolf in captivity abandoned some of her pups.
“They’ve come from captive situations, not the wild,” Sandlofer said. “They don’t make good pets. We don’t advocate that at all.”
The purpose of the show, according to Sandlofer, is to teach people about the importance of protecting the environment by letting them experience wild animals, such as wolves, up close.
Sandlofer said the show is the brainchild of her late husband, Michael, a Navy SEAL veteran who served in Vietnam and worked on a beached whale rescue, along with other conservation work throughout his life.
“He was the real voice of the whole thing. He was an amazing speaker,” Sandlofer said. “He really cared about animals and the motto was, ‘One person can make a difference.’”
