On a Tuesday evening at the Rockingham County Fair, those sitting at picnic tables outside the Fair BBQ Grill food booth received a special treat in the form of musical entertainment.
But the festive tunes weren’t coming from the grandstand arena. Instead, it was from one gentleman toting around a washboard jazzed up with all the bells and whistles a musician could fancy.
It was one-man band Washboard Willy and his traveling jamboree.
For the last 26 years, Washboard Willy, also known as Larry Hiskett, has been traveling across the country performing at various fairs and festivals. Tuesday’s performance marked his third venture to Rockingham County, but surely not his last.
As he walked around the fairgrounds with his custom-made music cart he calls “Rocko,” Hiskett entertained the crowd with his selection of country, jazz, folk and pop music, and passed out smaller instruments to children who wanted to join in.
1 of 20
Lining Up
Entrants in the 4-H and FFA Market Lamb Show line up outside the ring Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Entrants in the 4-H and FFA Market Lamb Show line up outside the ring Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Chicken Shack
Hungry visitors to the Rockingham County Fair order chicken at the Cross Keys and Mill Creek Ruritan Club Chicken Shack Tuesday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Duck Race
Daffy Duck takes the lead on the back stretch during a race held by Woody's Barn Yard Races Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Bobby and Eleanor
Bobby Morris, of Broadway, holds his goose, Eleanor, outside the poultry and small animal exhibit hall Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Waiting Game
Entrants in the 4-H and FFA Market Lamb Show line up outside the ring as they wait their turn to show Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
081821_dnr_Fair Washboard Willy_2
Larry Hiskett, aka "Washboard Willy," entertains visitors to the Rockingham County Fair on Tuesday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
4-H Steaks
GW Wine, left, of Rawley Springs, and Dustin Smith, of McGaheysville, prepare rib-eye sandwiches at the 4-H food booth Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Small Animal Exhibit
Alexis Davis, 11, of Stanley, pets one of her rabbits in the poultry and small animal exhibit hall Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Canning Awards
Awards hang from canned fruits and vegetables in the exhibit hall at the Rockingham County Fair Tuesday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Pottery Demonstration
Karen Delawder, of Harrisonburg, left, sculpts a ceramic cup as Annette Pierce, of Timberville, watches in the exhibit hall Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Hat Trick
3 Ring Super Circus performers Diana Dorethy and Laumont put on a skit during their performance Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Flying High
Diana Dorethy hangs from an aerial lyra during a 3 Ring Super Circus performance Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Mountain Heritage Cloggers
The Mountain Heritage Cloggers perform Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Bobcat Rodeo
Participants in the Bobcat rodeo demonstrate their skills in the Harrisonburg Ford Arena Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Team Meeting
Sam Coffman, of Broadway, touches his two year-old daughter Adaline's nose as he meets with her and his wife, Holly Coffman, between events at the Bobcat rodeo Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Dedicated Fans
Fans cheer as Jimmie Allen takes the grandstand stage Tuesday night at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen plays the grandstand stage Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Sing-Along
Darci Claire Medlin and her father, Josh Medlin, of Roanoke Rapids, N.C., sing along in the front row as Jimmie Allen plays the grandstand stage Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen plays the grandstand stage Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen plays the grandstand stage Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Letting the youth participate was what Hiskett was all about.
“It’s not about me — it’s about the kids being a part of something,” he said.
Since 1995, Hiskett, 72, of Florida, has been giving 100% of himself to the thing he loves – music. The journey to his washboarding career, however, wasn’t the easiest.
Hiskett said ever since he was a child he loved music. As a 10-year-old boy, he found himself highly interested in becoming a drummer and played professionally while attending Kansas State University.
But a different career was being pushed on Hiskett — landscape architecture — which didn’t involve music or a washboard.
For 17 years, Hiskett worked as a landscape architect. Then, two life-changing moments happened.
The first involved finding a washboard during an antique show at a nearby mall. Hiskett said he had seen washboard players years before and found the instrument to be something fun to do. After going through a handful of washboards, Hiskett said he decided to custom-make his own washboard and add various horns and jingles to it.
“It just sort of kept evolving,” he said.
1 of 11
Parade of Tractors
A parade of antique tractors kicks off the 2021 Rockingham County Fair on Monday.
A parade of antique tractors kicks off the 2021 Rockingham County Fair on Monday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
High On The Hog
Edward Will, 11, of Mount Crawford, watches over his hog as he gets ready for the hog show Monday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Opening Day
A large American flag flies high above the Rockingham County Fair Monday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Hog Wild
Rachel Craun, left, and Rachel Bryan show their hogs during the 4-H and FFA Market Hog show Monday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Strumming Away
The Shenandoah Valley Ukulele players perform in the exhibit hall Monday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Let Them Eat (Funnel) Cakes
Members of the McGaheysville Ruritan Club prepare funnel cakes in their booth Monday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Mmmmm ...
Sugar is sifted onto a freshly made funnel cake at the McGaheysville Ruritan Club booth Monday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Rain Day
Fairgoers seek shelter from the rain Monday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Tracy Lawrence
Country music star Tracy Lawrence plays the grandstand at the Rockingham County Fair Monday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Tracy Lawrence
Tracy Lawrence plays the grandstand at the Rockingham County Fair Monday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Tracy Lawrence
Tracy Lawrence plays the grandstand at the Rockingham County Fair Monday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Then, a second moment happened.
It was 1987, the Saturday before Labor Day, and Hiskett was traveling in Estes Park, Colo., when he and his girlfriend were in an crash.
Hiskett said the car crash “changed his life.” His girlfriend was left paralyzed while he walked away with no broken bones.
A year would pass when Hiskett decided it was time to change his path in life.
“I eventually had more fun playing in bands with a washboard instead of being a landscape architect,” he said. “So, I decided I was going back into music not as a drummer, but as a washboard player, and it’s been an incredible journey. I found my purpose in life, my passion.”
Hiskett said what he has enjoyed the most about performing at fairs is seeing people’s reactions when they spot him.
“People aren’t expecting it,” he said. “A washboard really seems to attract the kids, and it’s not an instrument you see every day.”
In his eyes, he created a niche nobody else is doing while also following his heart, Hiskett said.
His performance schedule typically lasts from July to December and as of this year, fair attendance across the country has been skyrocketing.
“People were ready to get out,” he said.
Hiskett said he didn’t know where he would be if it weren’t for the car crash changing his career direction, but understood that when a turning point in life happens — ask the question of what to give 100% too.
“I’m following my heart and doing what I love,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.