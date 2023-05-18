A Shenandoah County couple escaped a house fire with minor injuries Sunday morning.
The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue received a call at 6:50 a.m. for a reported kitchen fire in a house at 205 Harmony Lane, near Edinburg, Assistant Fire Marshal Travis Hilliard said Tuesday. The caller reported an occupant possibly trapped in the house, Hilliard said.
The husband and wife who live in the house had exited the building by the time fire and rescue workers started to arrive at 6:55 a.m., Hilliard said. The wife had called 911 from outside the house and then went back inside to help her husband. A neighbor also came to help, Hilliard said.
Crews found fire in the kitchen and brought the blaze under control by 7:10 a.m., Hilliard said. Both occupants suffered minor injuries. Rescue workers took the couple to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Hilliard said.
The fire damaged the house and the couple cannot stay in the residence at this time, Hilliard said. The fire remains under investigation but Hilliard said the fire has been ruled accidental.
Emergency crews from the Edinburg Fire Department, the Conicville Fire Department, the Woodstock Fire Department, the Woodstock Rescue Squad, the Mount Jackson Rescue and Fire Department and the Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
