Harrisonburg’s Court Square Theater will begin its bluegrass music series on Sept. 29 with a performance by Bluegrass All-Stars.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performance, according to a press release.
The band is composed of six musicians from four bluegrass groups, according to the release. The band features Randall Hibbitts and Skip Cherryholmes on guitar, Steve Dilling on banjo, Kyle Windbeck on bass, Jamie Harper on fiddle, and Nick Goad on mandolin, according to the release.
Tickets will be $25 at the door and can be purchased online for $20.
CST’s bluegrass series is sponsored by Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, according to the release.
For more information, visit https://www.valleyarts.org/.
