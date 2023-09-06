Harrisonburg’s Court Square Theater will host screenings of the 94-minute cat video compilation CatVideoFest 2023 later this month.
Showtimes are Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m., Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m., and Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $13 and can be purchased from Court Square Theater’s website.
The family-friendly compilation, produced by Oscilloscope Laboratories, will feature both submitted videos and sourced animations, according to a press release.
A portion of the proceeds will also go to nonprofit veterinary service provider Anicira, according to the release. The nonprofit has a location in Harrisonburg in addition to offices in Manassas, Virginia and San Diego, California.
For more information, visit https://courtsquaretheater.org/event/catvideofest-2023/2023-09-16/.
