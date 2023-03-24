Crews tackled and contained a fire that broke out at Shenandoah National Park Thursday afternoon, according to park spokesperson Claire Comer.
A SNP trail crew reported smoke around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Comer said.
The fire affected about 13.5 acres between the Rapidan Camp and Skyline Drive, Comer said. Crews fully contained it around 9 p.m. Thursday.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, and park staff are still investigating, Comer said.
Rapidan Road and several Big Meadow trails remained closed Friday as crews conduct mop-up operations and look for hot spots, Comer said. The park anticipates opening those trails back up soon, she said.
A power line in the area of the fire necessitated a temporary power outage, but power was restored Friday afternoon, according to a National Park Service press release. Big Meadows Wayside, campground and picnic grounds, as well as the Lewis Mountain area, are back open.
Comer said crews with the U.S. Forest Service assisted NPS crews to tackle the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.