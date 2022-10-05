The Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrested five men on Wednesday, including the owners of Nexus Services, after executing search warrants in Augusta County.
The arrests were on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury, according to the sheriff's office. The Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation, which brought a large police presence to Fishersville and Verona, authorities said.
Michael Donovan and Richard Edward Moore, both 45 and of Fishersville, and Timothy Wayne Shipe, 36, of Staunton, were arrested on charges of obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Donovan is the CEO of Nexus Services, and Moore is the company's vice president.
Timothy Wayne Donovan, 67, of Fishersville, and Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, 18, of Fishersville, were both arrested and charged at Nexus Services for obstruction of justice while sheriff's deputies and the Virginia State Police were executing the search warrants, according to the sheriff's office.
According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, Moore and Michael Donovan were released on a $50,000 secured bond. Shipe was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.
Putul-Ax is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.
Additional information about what led police to execute the search warrant was unavailable Wednesday.
Verona-based Nexus offers legal services, including electronic monitoring, to immigration-violation detainees.
