The Harrisonburg Police Department has arrested a city man charged in connection with a 2021 robbery at Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli on South High Street.
Dakota Shull, 28, faces charges of robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal his identity following the Nov. 16, 2021, incident, according to a statement from HPD.
Police say Shull broke through the front door of Mr. J’s Bagels at 1731 S. High St. at 4:45 a.m., jumped over the counter and was approached by a lone employee. A witness told HPD that Shull was armed with a tire iron, which he slammed against a table and demanded the store’s safe. He fled with the safe out the back door.
Shull is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond. Online court records did not indicate Monday when he would be arraigned.
Shull is also connected to other incidents throughout Rockingham County from last year. On Nov. 23, 2021, HPD executed a search warrant on Shull’s vehicle, and detectives found evidence that connected Shull to several breaking and entering incidents, including the Mr. J’s robbery, according to HPD.
Recent DNA test results prompted the most recent charges, obtained Friday, said HPD Lt. Todd Miller.
A November 2021 statement from the Bridgewater police department said town officers arrested Shull on Nov. 26, 2021, on three burglary counts in connection to incidents at Sugar and Bean Café and the Red Apple Chinese Restaurant.
He was taken into custody on Nov. 23, 2021, in Broadway by a Timberville police officer, Bridgewater’s statement said.
Shull had a preliminary hearing on 16 charges, including from possessing schedule one or two drugs, entering a structure to commit assault or battery, and burglary at night to commit a felony, on Friday in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.