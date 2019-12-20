Two Harrisonburg men have been arrested in relation to Tuesday morning’s non-fatal stabbing at the 200 block of Broad Street, according to a Friday press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Glenn Anthony Quinones Colon, 29, and Joseph Mercado Quinones, 25, have been charged with stabbing with the intent to maim, according to the release.
The victim of the stabbing was treated and released at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
HPD asks anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have other related information to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274367).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.