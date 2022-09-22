The man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Harrisonburg and leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 into Shenandoah County in 2020 will face a jury in October 2023.
In Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a jury trial on Oct. 10 and 11 for Umar Burley, 51, of Baltimore.
Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst and Burley’s defense attorney, Aaron Cook, told Albertson the date would allow both sides to have all witnesses present to testify.
In Rockingham County, Burley is charged with two counts of felony attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, felony attempted murder, felony shooting at an emergency vehicle, two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony eluding, possessing a gun as a nonviolent felon within 10 years and misdemeanor brandishing of a firearm.
Albertson also granted a motion sought by Garst to amend one of Burley’s charges to aggravated malicious wounding.
Burley is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail and attended Wednesday’s hearing via video conference.
Police have said that at around 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2020, officers responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 on South Main Street in Harrisonburg. Burley is accused of shooting his girlfriend, whose name hasn’t yet been released, and she was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
She was later released from the hospital, authorities have said.
After the shooting, police said, Burley led authorities on a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 in a U-Haul truck during which he shot at police. State police vehicles later forced him to stop near Woodstock on the south shoulder of the 22000 block of U.S. 11.
Police said officers recovered a firearm on scene.
In Shenandoah County Circuit Court, Burley faces three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of failure to report property damage from a traffic crash, use of a firearm in a felony, shooting an occupied marked law enforcement vehicle, using a firearm while operating a motor vehicle, brandishing a firearm and felony eluding.
Burley has a hearing in Shenandoah County Circuit Court on Oct. 26. Cook said he expects the case to be continued until after the Rockingham County trial.
According to The Baltimore Sun, Burley received a nearly $8 million settlement from the city of Baltimore in the Gun Trace Task Force police scandal in November 2020. The newspaper reported that Burley served seven years in prison after officers planted drugs in his car, but a judge ruled Burley was wrongfully imprisoned.
