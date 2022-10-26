On the afternoon of Feb. 1, Ryan Cunningham, a student at Bridgewater College at the time, saw something he thought wasn’t quite right.
Cunningham testified in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on Wednesday that from where he was standing outside the campus’ Memorial Hall, he saw Alexander Wyatt Campbell on the school’s grounds, carrying a large duffel bag, which got his attention.
“He seemed like he was struggling,” Cunningham said.
Keeping an eye on Campbell, Cunningham later saw Bridgewater College safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson and police officer John Painter approach Campbell and ask him to stop and speak with them. Cunningham said he heard the officers ask for Campbell’s ID, but didn’t hear the rest of the exchange.
Campbell then pulled out a “small handgun,” and Cunningham heard five shots total — a single shot, then two more and two more.
Cunningham said he saw Painter fall to the ground and Jefferson lying on the ground, and he ran to the college’s Heritage Hall “screaming frantically to get people inside.”
Painter, 55, of Grottoes, and Jefferson, 48, of Bridgewater, died at the scene. They were friends known on campus as the “dynamic duo.”
Cunningham’s testimony Wednesday came during a preliminary hearing for Campbell, 28, who faces three counts of aggravated murder, one count of first-degree murder and one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony. In a full courtroom on Wednesday, Judge John Hart scheduled the case to be heard by a grand jury on Nov. 21.
Both Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst and Campbell’s court-appointed defense lawyer, Gene Hart, declined comment after the hearing.
Campbell is being held in the Rockingham County Jail and appeared in person at the preliminary hearing, during which he said nothing.
Police were originally dispatched to Bridgewater College just before 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 1 due to reports of a suspicious person carrying a duffel bag.
Jefferson and Painter’s bodies were found between Flory and Memorial halls, near the Bowman Community Plaza on Bridgewater College’s campus, Virginia State Police special agent Heather Marshall testified.
Marshall noted two “very visible” gunshot wounds to Painter’s face. She testified that an autopsy revealed Painter suffered three gunshot wounds, one to his right cheek, one to his left cheek and a third into his chest.
The right cheek wound was shot from “very close” range, Marshall testified.
Jefferson suffered two gunshot wounds, Marshall said. One went through his right arm into his chest, and the other was to his mid-back.
“These are kill shots, judge,” Garst said.
Harrisonburg Police Department detective Brooke Wetherell said she, along with police from surrounding communities, responded to the scene and began to approach an island on the North River in Bridgewater, where Campbell had gone after fleeing campus on foot.
As police approached the island, Wetherell heard a gunshot, she said, and believed officers were being shot at. Police took cover momentarily and gave several verbal commands to the suspect.
Eventually, Campbell complied, Wetherell said. As other officers secured the scene where his duffel bag was, Wetherell placed Campbell under arrest. She noted Campbell had blood on his forearms, and she testified that he told her he had been shot by an officer he had shot.
She recalled Campbell telling her he wanted to know the officers’ names, “so I can apologize to their families.” Wetherell said Campbell appeared to be coherent.
Previous statements from police said Campbell was taken into custody without incident at 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 1.
When asked by Hart, Wetherell said she was not wearing a body-worn camera because she is not “patrol.” She did not recall Campbell telling her he was “hearing voices.”
Rockingham County sheriff’s Cpl. Shawn Morris testified he was wearing a body camera, and took Campbell to Sentara RMH Medical Center. When asked if other suspects were involved, Campbell said, “It was just me and two officers,” Morris testified.
He appeared to speak clearly, Morris said.
Through an investigation, police recovered firearms connected to Campbell — two registered to him and one a “family heirloom,” Garst said. Marshall said investigators did an additional search in the basement of Memorial Hall, where they found items such as food, laundry detergent, ammunition and other materials belonging to Campbell.
The door handle to the room was removed, Marshall said, and there was an electronic doorstop.
Police had said Campbell’s last known address was in Ashland.
Investigators also located a calendar, or “daily journal,” that showed what appeared to be an exercise schedule for running, walking paths, where to shower and where to eat, Marshall said. Campbell’s vehicle was located on Dry River Road, she said.
Campbell was a student at Bridgewater College from 2013 to 2017 and competed on the school’s cross country team.
State police later dispatched a dive team into the North River and located a firearm registered to Painter, Marshall said.
The shooting on Feb. 1 shocked the quiet, small town of Bridgewater, with local officials saying, “a community of peace grieves.” In the following days, the community rallied around the college community and the officers’ families to provide support.
