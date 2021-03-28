A Harrisonburg man is being held at Rockingham County Jail on three charges after a car chase resulted in the suspect fleeing on foot and being arrested behind Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community on Friday night.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Treyvon Diante Medley-Green, of Harrisonburg, was caught on radar driving 79 mph in the area of Williamsburg Road toward the city at approximately 10 p.m. Friday.
After an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver took off and continued to drive south on Va. 42.
Hutcheson said Medley-Green was caught on a second radar driving 124 mph in the area of Buttermilk Creek Road.
Medley-Green struck a vehicle near the area of Mount Clinton Pike and Chicago Avenue and then fled on foot. Hutcheson said minor damage was reported on the vehicle, and no one was injured.
Officers found Medley-Green behind VMRC, where he was apprehended and arrested. He is being charged with felony eluding, reckless driving and hit-and-run.
Hutcheson said officers from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Harrisonburg Police Department responded and assisted with the call.
-- Staff Report
