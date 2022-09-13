The Page County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a car and a tractor were found in the Shenandoah River near the town of Shenandoah over the weekend.
In a statement, Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said he has contacted the state Department of Wildlife Resources and the county's emergency management department to "attempt to remedy this situation quickly."
"We are working on the best solution to remove them without causing additional harm to the river environment," Cubbage said in a statement.
The vehicle and tractor were abandoned.
The sheriff's office is also investigating any possible criminal charges.
— Staff Report
