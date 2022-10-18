A Rockingham County grand jury on Monday indicted a Grottoes man who, police say, stabbed someone following a road rage incident in Augusta County.
Kris Andrew Stickley, of Grottoes, was charged with malicious wounding, according to online court records.
The charge is a class 3 felony.
Grottoes police have said that on March 5, officers responded to the 400 block of Fifth Street for reports of a person stabbed.
The victim had one stab wound to his neck, police said, and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was later released.
Police believe the stabbing stemmed from a road rage incident in Augusta County.
Stickley's next court appearance is Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.