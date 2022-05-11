Charges have been dropped in a case where owners of a Page County roofing company were accused of construction fraud and stealing roughly $50,000 from homeowners, according to online court records.
Allen Wayne Knott, 46, and Sabrina Gale Knott, 39, of Stanley, faced a combined 33 charges relating to construction fraud.
The pair owns Knott's Roofing in Stanley. They had a Tuesday hearing in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court.
The couple were arrested April 2, 2021, in Page County and released on bond from the Page County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.