The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a former employee from First Choice Home Health and Hospice, who allegedly embezzled nearly $260,000 from the business since 2010.
Cynthia Combs, 71, of Harrisonburg, was charged on Aug. 31 with three felonies of embezzlement.
Lt. Todd Miller, commander of the Harrisonburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said in a press release that First Choice Home Health and Hospice contacted HPD on July 1 regarding an employee potentially embezzling funds from the business.
Combs, who held a financial management position at First Choice Home Health and Hospice, was allowed unmonitored access to the business’ accounts through her position, police say.
Miller stated a detective from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit began an investigation and it was discovered nearly $238,000 had been embezzled from the business between 2015 and 2021.
“The investigation concluded that Combs directed money from the business into several of Comb’s personal bank accounts,” Miller said in a press release.
On Sept. 16, HPD allleged Combs took an additional $20,000 between 2010 and 2021, bringing the total to approximately $260,000.
“At this time there is no indication that any patients’ accounts or identities were compromised in this case, and the business appears to have been the sole victim,” Miller said in a press release.
Combs is no longer employed by First Choice Home Health and Hospice, according to police.
