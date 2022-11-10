The father and two adult children charged in connection with a homicide on Community Street in October had their case continued until January.
Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg, and Jornileyah McCornell, 20, and Genesis McCornell, both of Penn Laird, were charged with being in a mob to murder someone, a Class 2 felony.
The arrests were made in connection to the death of Trevordion Oree, 38, of Harrisonburg, near downtown Harrisonburg on Oct. 24.
Bailey is the McCornells' father. The trio, whom the Harrisonburg Police Department arrested Oct. 25, are scheduled to appear in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on Jan. 24, online records show.
They had a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday, but the case was continued. They are being held without bond in the Rockingham County Jail.
According to court documents, HPD officers responded to the 200 block of Community Street at 11:06 a.m. Oct. 24 after the McCornells' mother, Lon'dreher McCornell, called to report that Oree had been shot and killed in the apartment.
Lon'dreher McCornell told police she was naked in the apartment and went to the bathroom when Oree answered a knock on the door, the affidavit said. While in the bathroom, she heard the door open and gunshots.
When she left the bathroom, she saw Oree on the floor, but did not see a shooter, court documents said.
Officers said they found multiple .22-caliber rounds shot from the entrance way into the building toward the victim, who would have been standing inside the doorway.
According to video footage obtained by HPD, three people arrived to the building in a black Volvo sedan. It shows a man from the vehicle speak with Oree outside before Oree returns to the building. At that time, the suspect waved for the two other occupants in the car to come over, the affidavit says.
The affidavit says the three suspects entered the main area of the building, and after a couple minutes, they are seen running from the building.
They fled from the scene in the black Volvo, police say, and Jornileyah sold the vehicle, which was registered to her mother, later in the day.
On Oct. 25, HPD released still images and video footage asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.
Jornileyah and Genesis McCornell and Lewis Bailey matched the description of the people in the video and went to the police department that afternoon, court documents say. They told police they were on the scene at the time of the shooting, and Bailey said he wanted to talk to Oree about an investigation where Jornileyah accused Oree of sexual assault when she was younger, the criminal complaint says.
Oree was never charged in that case.
Jornileyah and Gensis McCornell and Bailey said they were inside the apartment when "an unknown male" knocked on the door, according to the criminal complaint. "No one was able to give any description of the unknown male other than him having a covering over his face," the affidavit says.
When questioned on the shooting, Jornileyah shook her head "no" when asked if she or Genesis had a gun. But when asked if Bailey had a gun, Jornileyah nodded her head signaling "yes," but wouldn't explicitly say her father had the gun, the affidavit said.
The homicide was the first within city limits this year.
