Harrisonburg police arrested a city man they say shot into a vehicle at a downtown convenience store.
Devontay Phillips, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
At 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers said they responded to the 7-Eleven on North Mason Street in Harrisonburg for reports of shots fired.
After an investigation, police determined there was a verbal altercation between several men outside the store, and Phillips fired multiple rounds into an occupied vehicle that was leaving the lot.
Those involved left the scene as bystanders called 911, police said.
There were no injuries, according to police.
Phillips is being held at the Rockingham County Jail.
If our justice system doesn't start severely punishing these reckless shootings, violent crime will continue to rise!
