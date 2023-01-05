A city man has been arrested in connection to an incident where shots were fired on Lois Lane on Dec. 30.
The Harrisonburg Police Department on Thursday announced that Brandon Secola Vazques, 21, had been arrested regarding the Dec. 30 incident. HPD obtained charges for brandishing, discharging a firearm within the city, and reckless handling of a firearm.
The three charges are misdemeanor offenses.
HPD responded to the 1000 block of Lois Lane at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 30 for a report of shots fired. Police said that during an argument outside, two people discharged firearms. No injuries were reported.
The Bridgewater Police Department arrested Secola Vazquez at Marshall's Distribution Center in Bridgewater, where he works, on Jan. 4, said BPD Chief Phillip Read. Secola Vazquez was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
HPD is still investigating the incident, police said. Police ask those with information to contact Det. Pamela Diaz at 540-437-2703 or email at pamela.diaz@harrisonburgva.gov.
Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
