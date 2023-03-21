A Harrisonburg man faces multiple charges following an incident Sunday on Interstate 81 where police said he assaulted a woman and a state trooper.
Alberto Bravo Jr., 31, was charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, child endangerment, brandishing a firearm and assault on a family member.
VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey said at 1:23 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper was in an emergency crossover at the 242 mile marker on Interstate 81. A car pulled into the crossover and the driver, a woman Coffey didn't identify, asked the trooper for help.
She told the trooper that a passenger, Bravo, was assaulting her as she was driving on the highway. While they were talking, Bravo got out of the car with a firearm and assaulted the female, Coffey said.
The trooper attempted to intervene, but Bravo attacked the trooper and a struggle ensued, Coffey said.
He said the trooper was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
Three child passengers were in the car at the time of the incident, and none of them were injured, Coffey said.
Bravo was taken into custody and is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
