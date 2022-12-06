The Virginia State Police announced Tuesday it has charged a Harrisonburg man in connection to an August fatal crash in the county.
Colton S. Trumbo, 18, was taken into custody last week without incident along the 700 block of East Market Street in Harrisonburg, police say. He was charged with DUI: involuntary manslaughter, DUI: maiming, child endangerment, underage possession of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, and a traffic offense of failure to wear a seatbelt.
He was taken to the Rockingham County Jail and is being held without bond, police say.
VSP has said that at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23, Trumbo was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe north along the 18900 block of North Mountain Road when he failed to maneuver a curve, causing the car to cross the centerline, go off the left side of the road and overturn multiple times.
Trumbo was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the vehicle, police say. He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Ayden W. Depoy, 18, of Timberville, was a passenger in the car, police said. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Depoy was taken to the U.Va. Medical Center, where he later died.
A second passenger, a 14-year-old boy from Timberville, was also not wearing a seatbelt and was injured in the crash. He was taken to U.Va. Medical Center with serious injuries not considered life-threatening.
