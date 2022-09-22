A Harrisonburg man charged in connection with a fatal April crash in the city pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
In July, a grand jury indicted Daniel Lee Miles, 37, on a charge of driving under the influence and killing Cade Hylton Gravely, 22, of Harrisonburg.
Miles was also charged with driving while intoxicated as a second offense within 10 years, but prosecutors agreed to drop the charge as part of a plea deal.
Miles is being held in the Rockingham County Jail and attended Wednesday’s hearing through video conferencing.
According to court documents, Miles was traveling north on Virginia Avenue on April 23 at about 5:45 p.m.
He attempted to turn left into the Harmony Square Shopping Center, court documents show. He told police that he was not sure if he came to a complete stop or slowed down before attempting to turn.
Gravely was driving his motorcycle south on Virginia Avenue and was hit by Miles’ vehicle, according to court documents.
Gravely was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and died at the hospital about 40 minutes after the crash, Victoria Jensen, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said in court.
Jensen said that during the police investigation, Miles said he drank three or four White Claws, an alcoholic seltzer, earlier that afternoon. According to court documents, police noted a “strong odor” of alcohol coming from the vehicle after the crash, but there were no open containers inside.
She said Miles told hospital staff he had an alcohol abuse problem.
Judge Bruce Albertson set a sentencing date for Miles for Jan. 6.
