A Harrisonburg man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Tuesday after selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old.
Abdallah Amer Ali, 21, pleaded guilty in June to one count of distributing a measurable quantity of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia.
In October 2019, Ali used the messaging app Snapchat to sell what the teenage victim believed were Percocet pills, also known as "percs," court documents say. Ali told the teenager to not ingest all the pills at once, but did not tell the victim that the pills contained fentanyl.
The victim ingested the pills and died the next morning, court documents say.
"Many of the people who died from fentanyl had no idea they even took it. The drug cartels are using social media to relentlessly expand their business and deceptively sell fake pills directly to young people," Jarod Forget, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Washington Division, said in a statement. "We will not stand for criminals such as this, who are duping our youth and fueling the overdose crisis in our area. This case is an example of how the DEA and our law enforcement partners are working to put an end to such unscrupulous criminal behavior and keep our communities safe."
Ali faced a maximum of 20 years in prison.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Harrisonburg Police Department, and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.