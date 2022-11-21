A Harrisonburg man charged in connection with a gunshot being fired in the city in June is expected to enter a plea deal in December.
A Rockingham County Grand Jury on Monday indicted Cyid Rakim Justice-Whitelow, 22, on charges of discharging a firearm within a structure and assault and battery, according to online court records.
Charges of attempted aggravated malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm against Justice-Whitelow were dropped, court documents say.
He is expected to enter a plea deal Dec. 14 in Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to court documents.
Police have said they responded to the 1100 block of Meridian Circle at 6:40 p.m. June 22 for reports of shots fired with someone injured.
Officers said that when they arrived, they spoke with the person who lives in the apartment who is the mother of Justice-Whitelow’s child, and a man with facial injuries.
The sliding glass door in the apartment was shattered, police said in an affidavit, and there was a hole in the blinds and in a downspout.
The man held a towel around his face and told first responders he was going to the hospital, the affidavit said. The man said he was dating the mother of Justice-Whitelow’s child, and got into an argument with Justice-Whitelow.
Justice-Whitelow hit the man multiple times in the face and knocked him down, the man told police in the affidavit. The man then “covered up” and hit Justice-Whitelow back, it said.
Following the altercation, Justice-Whitelow’s gun discharged, the affidavit said. Justice-Whitelow turned himself in to the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.