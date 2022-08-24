City police are investigating what detectives are calling a suspicious death after a body was found last week.
According to a statement from the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Eastover Drive at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 18. At the scene, officers found a dead man in an undeveloped area about 100 feet from the road.
Police identified the man as Towan Cappell, 26, of Harrisonburg.
Cappell was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy, and a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HPD said it is treating as a "suspicious death investigation" and declined to release further information.
Police ask those with information to contact detective Bradley Matthias at 540-437-2669 or at bradleymatthias@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
