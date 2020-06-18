Harrisonburg police say a man who barricaded himself in a hotel room Thursday was hospitalized with self-inflicted stab wounds and also injured an officer who responded to the call.
At about 7 a.m. Thursday, officers went to Candlewood Suites in the 1500 block of Country Club Road, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The man had barricaded himself in a room and threatened to harm himself. Officers, including those with the HPD crisis negotiation team, tried to de-escalate the situation, the release says, but were unsuccessful.
The man stabbed himself in the neck, chest and leg. He was taken into custody and transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center and then to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for further treatment.
The injured officer was treated for a stab wound at Sentara RMH and released.
The man, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault.
-- Staff Report
