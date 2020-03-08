City police released new information Saturday about last week's bank robbery.
According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, a white man armed with a gun walked into the BB&T branch at the corner of Mount Clinton Pike and Virginia Avenue on Wednesday just after 3 p.m. and demanded cash. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and a black mask.
The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a white 2008 to 2010 Ford Expedition with tan trim. Saturday's release says the trim is likely the Eddie Bauer edition with thicker trim near the base of the doors.
The vehicle also has power retractable running boards and appears to have a large dent in in the driver's side of the rear hatch. Paint is peeling in the area where the back glass meets the passenger side window.
The vehicle did not have a front license plate. It was last seen heading out of town on Mount Clinton Pike.
Police are asking anyone living in the area who has surveillance cameras or doorbell cameras to review their footage for a vehicle matching the description.
