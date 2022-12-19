The man charged in connection to the Feb. 1 fatal shooting at Bridgewater College had his case continued until January.
Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 28, will next appear in court on Jan. 6, Judge Bruce Albertson determined Monday.
He is charged in connection to the shooting deaths of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, 58, of Grottoes, and campus safety officer Vashon "J.J." Jefferson, 48, of Bridgewater.
Campbell was indicted by a grand jury last month on two counts of aggravated murder of multiple people within three years, aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, first degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Authorities have said at about 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 1, Jefferson and Painter were dispatched to the college's Memorial Hall for reports of a suspicious person.
Witnesses testified at an October preliminary hearing that Jefferson and Painter approached Campbell and asked him to show his identification.
Ryan Cunningham, a Bridgewater College student at the time, testified that he didn't hear the rest of the conversation, but saw Campbell pull a small handgun. Cunningham said he heard five gunshots.
At that hearing, Harrisonburg police detective Brooke Wetherell, who arrested Campbell, said Campbell told her that he had been shot by an officer he had shot. She testified Campbell told her he wanted to know the officers' names, so he could apologize to their families.
Campbell was a Bridgewater College student from 2013 to 2017, and competed on the school's cross country team. Virginia State Police special agent Heather Marshall testified in October that Campbell was apparently squatting in the basement of Memorial Hall, where police recovered his belongings such as food, laundry detergent, a “daily journal” and ammunition.
Marshall testified that an autopsy report revealed Painter suffered three gunshot wounds, one to his right cheek, one to his left cheek and a third into his chest. Jefferson was shot twice in his back, she said.
Wetherell and other law enforcement witnesses testified that Campbell appeared to be coherent and aware of where he was during Feb. 1. Campbell was scheduled to undergo a sanity evaluation, but the status of that is unclear.
Campbell is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail.
