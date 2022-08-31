The case of an Amelia County man accused of raping and sexually abusing his younger sister in Rockingham County during the 1970s has been continued until next week.
A plea agreement for Leroy Franklin Lehman was scheduled for Tuesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court, but Judge Bruce D. Albertson did not accept the plea to allow further review of sentencing guidelines.
Lehman, 65, is charged with 10 counts of felony rape with a victim younger than 13, and 10 counts of indecent liberties with a victim under the age of 15. He was indicted July 19, 2021.
Lehman was an adult at the time of the crimes, according to the bill of indictment.
Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst said in court that the incidents occurred between July 1975 and December 1978. On a farm in Mount Crawford, Lehman inappropriately touched and penetrated his younger sister, and forced his younger siblings to participate in lewd acts, Garst said.
Garst read an impact statement from Lehman’s victim, who said she was unable to perform natural bodily functions normally because of the intensity of Lehman's abuse.
She has since suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and depression, and was suicidal, Garst said, citing her statement.
“He has never shown empathy to me or [our brother],” Garst read from the statement.
In 2014, Leroy Lehman partially admitted his guilt to the Piedmont Mennonite Church in Amelia County, Garst said.
Never Stand Alone USA alleges that leadership in the Pilgrim Mennonite Conference failed to report the allegations of abuse brought in 2014 to authorities or church members, despite Lehman’s partial admission of guilt. According to the organization, Lehman had unrestricted access to church and school functions where children were present, without warning to the community.
The victim went to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in 2015, but deputies closed the case after speaking with Piedmont Mennonite bishops, according to Esther Shmucker, president of Never Stand Alone USA.
Garst took on the case last year.
The victim’s relationship with her family and the church became very poor because she “revealed the family secrets,” according to her statement read by Garst. She was unable to attend family events or have a good relationship with her father, and Lehman “did everything he could” to keep the strain on the victim’s relationships with her family.
“Leroy is an absolute threat to society,” Garst read from the statement.
The victim hoped the judgment would send a “strong message” to those in plain communities who have abused or allowed abuse, according to the statement.
The commonwealth would have agreed to the plea to save the victim the emotional stress and trauma of a trial, Garst said.
Under the plea agreement, Lehman would admit to one count of felony rape and 10 counts of indecent liberties. He would have served five years in prison, followed by five years of probation, and pay $5,000 in restitution to help pay for the victim’s therapy sessions.
Lehman was present during Tuesday’s hearing with his lawyer, John Bodenhamer.
As Albertson considered the plea, he called for a brief recess to review the sentencing guidelines. After 20 minutes, all parties agreed to continue the case until next Tuesday.
