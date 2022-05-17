A Harrisonburg man charged with reckless driving following a fatal October crash on Interstate 81 has had his court date continued until July, according to online court records.
On Oct. 7, Samuel Holtzman, 23, of Harrisonburg, was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne when the car rear-ended a 2010 Honda CRV that was stopped due to heavy traffic on Interstate 81 southbound, police said. The impact led the Honda to crash into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was also stopped due to traffic.
The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old woman from Chesterfield, died at the scene as a result of her injuries, police said.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old man from Thorn Hill, Tenn., was not injured in the crash.
Holtzman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center.
According to Virginia Department of Transportation officials, the crash occurred at mile-marker 246 at 6:30 p.m.
The charge is a class 1 misdemeanor. The new hearing is scheduled for July 8 at Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court.
