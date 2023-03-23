Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies arrested an Elkton man Thursday morning following an incident where, police said,the man shot at a woman and at police.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said that at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies got a call about a domestic dispute in the 19000 block of U.S. 33, near Elkton.
Hutcheson said the dispute "quickly escalated," with Robert Edward Payne, 50, of Elkton, firing gunshots at a woman inside a residence.
Responding patrol deputies were also shot at upon arrival, Hutcheson said. No one was hit by the shots fired.
After a "brief" standoff with the county's SWAT team, Payne exited the residence unarmed and surrendered without further incident, Hutcheson said.
The investigation is ongoing, Hutcheson said. The Virginia State Police crime scene unit is assisting with collecting evidence from the scene.
Payne is currently being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail. Hutcheson didn't immediately list the charges Payne is facing.
