An Elkton man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection to a 2021 killing of a county woman.
Kemper Virgil Shifflett, 37, received a 40-year sentence in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday, according to court documents.
He was originally charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty in May for second-degree murder.
Authorities have said that on Oct. 22, 2021 at about 7 p.m., deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Hensley Hollow Road and Forsythia Lane for a report of an emergency medical situation where Sharon Hilliards, of Elkton, was found dead inside a vehicle.
Police determined the incident originated as a domestic dispute between the Shifflett and Hilliards.
The sheriff's office said at the time that it investigated the incident as a homicide with the assistance from the Virginia State Police. According to police, Shifflett ran away from the scene into a densely wooded area.
The next morning, at around 6 a.m., Shifflett was found at a family member's residence and was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.