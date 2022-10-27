An accusation of sexual assault appears to have been a factor in Monday’s homicide near downtown Harrisonburg.
Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg, Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird, and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird, were arrested by the Harrisonburg Police Department on Tuesday afternoon on charges of being in a mob to murder someone, a Class 2 felony.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said Jornileyah McCornell and Genesis McCornell are siblings, and Bailey is their father.
An affidavit for an arrest warrant filed by the Harrisonburg Police Department and other information from the city identify the victim as Trevordion Oree, 38, of Harrisonburg.
The suspects are being held at the Rockingham County Jail. On Wednesday, Judge Ken Alger set a Nov. 9 status hearing for all three suspects.
Officers responded to 206 Community St. at 11:06 a.m. after the McCornells’ mother, Lon’dreher McCornell, called to report that Oree had been shot and killed in the apartment, according to the affidavit.
Lon’dreher McCornell told police she was naked inside the apartment when she heard a knock on the door, the affidavit says, and she went to the bathroom while Oree went to answer the door.
The affidavit says that Lon’dreher McCornell heard the door open and gunshots while still in the bathroom. When she left the bathroom, she saw Oree lying on the floor but did not see a shooter.
Police found multiple .22-caliber rounds shot from the entrance way into the building toward the victim, who would have been standing inside the doorway, court documents say.
Video footage obtained by HPD shows three people arriving to the building in a black Volvo sedan. The footage shows a man from the vehicle speak with Oree outside before Oree returns to the building. At that time, the suspect waved for the two other occupants in the car to come over, the affidavit says.
The footage shows three suspects enter the main area of the building, and after a couple minutes, they are seen running from the building, the affidavit says.
They reentered the black Volvo and fled prior to police arriving, court documents say. Surveillance footage does not show the vehicle leaving, but photographs of skid marks in the gravel show “that it left quickly,” the affidavit says.
Later in the day, Jornileyah McCornell sold the black Volvo, which her mother owned, according to the affidavit.
On Tuesday morning, police released images and surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle, asking for the public’s help with identifying them.
Later that day, Jornileyah and Genesis McCornell and Lewis Bailey, who matched the description of the people in the video, went to the police department, court documents say. They told police they were on the scene at the time of the shooting. Bailey told police he originally had wanted to talk to Oree about an investigation where Jornileyah accused Oree of sexual assault when she was a juvenile, the criminal complaint says. Oree was never charged in that case.
All three said they were inside the apartment when “an unknown male” knocked on the door, according to the criminal complaint. “No one was able to give any description of the unknown male other than him having a covering over his face,” it says.
When questioned on the shooting, Jornileyah shook her head “no” when asked if she or Genesis had a gun. When asked if Bailey had a gun, Jornileyah shook her head “yes,” but would not openly state her father had the gun, the affidavit said.
Police sought arrest warrants based on the surveillance footage, the three of them quickly fleeing the scene, selling the vehicle used in the crime and the admitted confrontation over an accusation of sexual assault, the affidavit says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.