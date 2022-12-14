A Rockingham County judge on Tuesday set a February hearing date for the Harrisonburg man charged in connection with an October mass shooting on Devon Lane.
In Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court, Judge John Hart set the hearing for Tyreaf Isiah Fleming, 20, for Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.
Police charged Fleming with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm while committing a felony.
Authorities have said that at 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 16, officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Devon Lane, the Foxhill Townhomes area, for reports of shots fired into a group of people at an outdoor gathering.
When police arrived, officers found eight victims, ranging from 18 to 27 years old, with gunshot wounds, according to a criminal complaint filed by HPD.
Five injured individuals were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, and three were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, police said. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The criminal complaint filed in the case states two witnesses told police they were approached by Fleming at the 1500 block of Devon Lane. During their conversation, Fleming saw a man who he knows and said, “I’m going to shoot him,” the complaint read.
It states that both witnesses saw Fleming take a pistol from his waistline and crouch beside a car directly beside them, and Fleming shot up to four shots at the victim. Witnesses told police they saw the man get hit by bullets and crawl away.
The criminal complaint doesn’t identify the other victims, or if Fleming fired additional shots. It’s not clear how the other victims received their injuries.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said Tuesday that HPD continues to investigate the incident.
Court documents show that video surveillance footage obtained by HPD is consistent with witness statements.
Fleming was previously convicted of felony assault of a police officer earlier this year, according to court documents.
He is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond.
