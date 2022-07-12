The Harrisonburg Fire Marshal's Office announced Tuesday it has closed an April 2021 arson case in which a Broadway man set fire to a student-housing complex.
Marlon A. Organ Jr. was convicted in Rockingham County Circuit Court in June of felony arson.
On April 18, 2021, Harrisonburg firefighters responded to the 2400 of Silverbell Drive for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire inside a ground-level apartment that had been contained by a fire sprinkler system.
Officials estimated $28,000 in damages.
Investigators determined that the fire was set intentionally, and Organ was arrested April 20, 2021.
"We genuinely appreciate the partnership with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, whose office spearheaded the prosecution," Harrisonburg Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong said in a statement. "This conviction should reinforce the seriousness that this office and the Commonwealth Attorney take in pursing those who would place lives in jeopardy using fire."
A sentencing date for Organ is scheduled for Oct. 26.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.