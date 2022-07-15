A Florida man police found guilty of 19 sexual assault felonies from the 1980s in March received a 37-year prison sentence in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Alvaro Antonio Fernandez, 75, of Venice, Fla., pleaded guilty March 23 with three felony counts of sodomy with a child under the age of 13 and 16 felony counts of aggravated sexual battery with a child under the age of 13.
Police have said that in February 2019, a victim came forward and reported that Fernandez had sexually assaulted him in Harrisonburg from 1982 to 1986. The Harrisonburg Police Department then launched an investigation.
Through the investigation, police found that Fernandez adopted multiple children from Uruguay and brought several of them with him to the United States. Victims both local and abroad told police in interviews that Fernandez physically and sexually abused them.
Detectives traveled to Florida in June 2019, where they interviewed and arrested Fernandez. He was extradited to Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.