The city man accused of shooting at a car near a downtown convenience store in June was indicted by a Rockingham County grand jury on Monday.
According to online court records, Devontay Antwon Phillips, 20, was indicted on two counts of malicious wounding, shooting into a vehicle and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Dec. 22.
On June 8, the Harrisonburg Police Department said officers responded to the 7-Eleven on North Mason Street for reports of shots fired.
Through an investigation, police determined that there was an argument between several men outside the store. Phillips then fired multiple rounds into a vehicle that was exiting the parking lot, police said.
Bystanders called 911 as those involved left the scene.
No injuries were reported at the time.
