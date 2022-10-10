A Greene County man was arrested in Harrisonburg last week as part of a joint narcotics investigation by law enforcement in the Valley and Central Virginia.
According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, officers executed search warrants on Thursday in Greene County, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville.
The Greene County search took place in Ruckersville, and "a large amount of illegal narcotics were located," police said in a statement, and Trevail Stuart Woodson, 28, was arrested.
Police charged Woodson with felony manufacturing or distributing schedule one or two drugs, according to online court records. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Charlottesville General District court.
Police said they seized 13 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of heroin, 10,000 fentanyl pills, 3 ounces of a heroin block and 13 ounces of cocaine.
The drugs had a combined street value of just more than $1.25 million, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities also seized five handguns, an AK47 rifle, $12,945 in cash and drug packaging paraphernalia.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Woodson is being held without bond in the Albemarle County Regional Jail.
-- Staff Report
