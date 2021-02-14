The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is seeking a Grottoes man, Eric Rivera-Escobar, 28, in connection to an alleged abduction, according to a Saturday press release.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Friday around 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Jollet Lane in the southern Rockingham County, northern Augusta County community of Grottoes.
Once there, deputies spoke with man who said while he was in the car with a woman friend and her five children between the ages of 3 and 10, he was approached by Rivera-Escobar, who pointed a gun at him, according to the release.
Rivero-Escobar then proceeded to take the car and drive toward Harrisonburg with the passengers still inside. On the way, Rivera-Escobar pulled over and fled on foot. There were no injuries reported. The incident appears to be an isolated domestic event, according to the release.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office believes Eric Rivera-Escobar to be armed and dangerous, and anyone is asked to all 911 if they see him or have any information of his whereabouts, according to the release.
Rivera-Escobar faces charged of brandishing a weapon, abduction and kidnapping, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, five counts of abuse and neglect of children and reckless driving, the release says. The Augusta County Sheriff's Office did not have any updates on Sunday afternoon.
— Staff Reports
