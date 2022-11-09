The city man who used a BB gun to rob a bank on University Boulevard in January was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison.
The 105-month prison sentence for Charles Joseph Hood, 63, was issued Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia.
Authorities said that on Jan. 4, Hood entered First Citizen Bank in Harrisonburg wearing a dark mask, sunglasses, a hat and wig, and brown work boots, and asked bank tellers to talk to the manager about opening an account at the bank.
When inside the manager's office, Hood had what appeared to be a firearm, but was later found to be a Daisy Powerline 426 .177 caliber BB gun, and told the manager to walk to the tellers' station, authorities said.
Hood then demanded the manager wear a gray glove and retrieve large bills only, no dye packs and not to trigger the bank’s alarm system, authorities said. The manager and two tellers separately collected $15,908 in cash and placed it in Hood's bag, while one of the tellers pressed the bank’s silent alarm system, notifying law enforcement.
When Hood left the bank, he got on a bicycle and fled the scene, authorities said. About a half-mile away from the scene, Hood dropped the bike, his wig and his outer jacket, and entered a restaurant bathroom and placed his BB gun behind an oil painting.
Hood left the restaurant, went to the nearby Walmart Supercenter and bought a pair of shoes. He discarded his work boots and tried to call a taxi.
Meanwhile, authorities said, the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the silent alarm and officers were searching for Hood. Seeing Hood outside the Walmart, an officer approached him, but Hood walked away, telling the officer his wife was in labor before eventually running away.
When officers caught up to Hood, they found the bag stuffed into Hood's pants that contained $15,606 in cash and the gray glove that matched the one left with the bank manager, authorities said.
Hood faced up to 25 years in prison.
HPD and the FBI investigated the case.
(1) comment
“ Hood entered First Citizen Bank in Harrisonburg wearing a dark mask, sunglasses, a hat and wig, and brown work boots,”
Perhaps, if he had also been wearing a shirt and pants he would have been more difficult to locate.
[beam][whistling]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.