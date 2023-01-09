A Harrisonburg man was sentenced last week upon pleading guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court to multiple counts of child pornography, state police announced Monday.
Daryl J. Van Donk, 44, was sentenced to 70 years, with 20 years of active incarceration.
According to the Virginia State Police, the investigation began in July 2022 and resulted in Van Donk being charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of distribution of child pornography.
The sentencing stems from an investigation by the NOVA-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Harrisonburg Police Department, and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. The Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office also assisted with the task force investigation, according to VSP.
The NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force serves as the coordinating agency for Cyber Tipline complaints received from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Referrals from other ICAC Task Forces to ensure these matters are thoroughly investigated, according to VSP.
Information on the task force can be found at https://www.novadcicac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.