Harrisonburg Police said in a press release Monday that they are looking for 18-year-old Garrett Morris in connection with an alleged robbery in the 1000 block of Lois Lane that took place Friday.
Morris, of Rockingham County, is one of two people identified after four suspects, according to police, forced their way into a home on Lois Lane, assaulted the victim and the victim’s guest and took an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say the other identified victim in a juvenile. Morris, according to police, is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of brandishing a firearm.
Anyone with information about the slashing is asked to call HPD's Major Crime Unit at 437-2640 or anonymously by calling Crime Solves at 574-5050 or texting "HPD" plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Report
