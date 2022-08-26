With James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University and Harrisonburg City Public Schools in session this week, the Harrisonburg Police Department is reminding motorists to be safe on the roads.
In a statement Thursday, HPD said it is posting lawn signs throughout the city reminding motorists to slow down and stop when a school bus has stopped and activates its red flashing lights.
The signs are free to city residents interested in placing them in their yards, HPD said. Interested residents can contact Cynthia Lowe at cynthia.lowe@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2639 to obtain a sign.
HPD also said it will have a "heavy emphasis" on traffic safety throughout September.
"As our city gets busier, please take the time to stay alert for school buses, pedestrians and cyclists," HPD said in its statement. "Together we can make sure everyone has a safe commute."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.