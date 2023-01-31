The Harrisonburg man charged in connection with a shooting on Devon Lane in October had his court case continued into March.
Online court records indicate the next hearing date for Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, is scheduled for March 21 in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court.
Fleming is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm while committing a felony.
Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Devon Lane at 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 16 for reports of shots fired into a group of people at an outdoor gathering.
Officers found eight victims between the ages of 18 and 27 with gunshot wounds, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Harrisonburg Police Department. Five people were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment and three were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, police said.
The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The affidavit filed in the case states that two witnesses told police they were approached by Fleming. During their conversation, Fleming saw a man he knew and said he was going to shoot him.
Witnesses told police they saw Fleming take a pistol from his waistline and crouch beside a car beside them, the affidavit said. Fleming shot up to four shots at a victim and witnesses told police they saw the man get hit by bullets and crawl away.
The affidavit doesn’t identify the other victims, or if Fleming fired additional shots. It’s not clear how the other victims received their injuries.
