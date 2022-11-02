The man accused of robbing Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli on South High Street in 2021 had his case continued to Jan. 10, according to court records.
On Friday, the Harrisonburg Police Department arrested Dakota Lynn Shull, 28, of Harrisonburg, in connection to the Nov. 16, 2021, incident. He is charged with robbery, breaking and entering to commit a burglary, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal his identity.
At 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, police say, Shull broke the front door of Mr. J’s Bagels at 1731 S. High St., jumped over the front counter and was approached by an employee.
Shull slammed a tire iron on a table, demanding to know where the safe was located, police said. Shull then dragged the safe, which had about $5,000 in currency, out the back door, police said.
Recent DNA test results prompted city police to charge Shull. On Nov. 23, 2021, HPD executed a search warrant on Shull’s car. Detectives found evidence that connected Shull to several breaking and entering incidents throughout Rockingham County.
The Bridgewater Police Department said it arrested Shull on Nov. 26, 2021, on three burglary counts in connection to incidents at Sugar and Bean Café and the Red Apple Chinese Restaurant. He was taken into custody on Nov. 23, 2021, by a Timberville police department in Broadway on an unrelated charge.
On Friday, Shull had a preliminary hearing on 16 charges, including possessing schedule one or two drugs, entering a structure to commit assault or battery, and burglary at night to commit a felony. Five of those charges were certified to a grand jury.
