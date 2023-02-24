A 16-year-old male has been arrested after an incident where police say he was shooting pellet guns at pedestrians from a car.
According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers received calls from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday from people who reported being shot at with pellet-type projectiles from a passing car in the southern and western parts of the city.
Officers said callers identified the vehicle as a silver, two door Chevy with two people inside.
HPD said as officers canvassed the area, more pedestrians reported similar incidents describing the same vehicle. Police said no injuries were reported.
Officers said they located the car, and after an investigation, determined that a juvenile occupant was shooting pellet-type projectiles from the car. He was taken into custody.
There was no pattern in the selection of who was shot at, HPD said. Police ask those with information to contact Detective Mike Spiggle at michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.