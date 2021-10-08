The Harrisonburg Police Department continues to investigate the theft of a modular home from Clayton Homes at the 3800 block of South Main Street that occurred on Sunday, according to a Friday press release from HPD.
At 7 a.m. Sunday, someone connected a 14-by-60-foot modular home that was ready for transport to a truck and then drove off from the site on South Main Street, according to HPD.
Management at Clayton Homes in Harrisonburg declined to comment or provide the value of the stolen home Thursday afternoon.
The truck used by the suspect has been identified as a white, four-door Dodge Ram 3500 or 4500 flat-bed truck with amber running lights above the cab, according to the release. The stolen home has clay-colored vinyl siding with white trim and black shingles.
On Sunday, the truck was seen south of Lynchburg between 9-10 a.m. The truck attempted to turn from U.S. 501 onto Long Island before backing up and continuing south on U.S. 501.
Law enforcement has asked witnesses or anyone with any more information about the theft to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. They have also asked members of the public to share information with law enforcement about the whereabouts of the home and the owner of the suspect truck.
Anonymous tips can be sent to 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Reports
